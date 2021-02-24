Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates Sells 27,847 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at $45,555,405.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,341,090.96.

On Monday, January 4th, Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30.

ITCI stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

