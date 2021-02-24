International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) Insider Murray Keating Acquires 67,000 Shares

International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) insider Murray Keating purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,651,846 shares in the company, valued at C$2,738,884.50.

CVE:IPD opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. International Parkside Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

Get International Parkside Products alerts:

International Parkside Products Company Profile

International Parkside Products Inc produces and markets optical, screen cleaning, and eyeglass cleaning products in North America, Europe, Japan and rest of Asia, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers lens and filter cleaning products, computer/smartphone cleaning products, DSLR sensor cleaning products, cleaning kits, and glass cleaning products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for International Parkside Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Parkside Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.