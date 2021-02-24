International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) Insider Murray Keating Acquires 67,000 Shares

International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) insider Murray Keating purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,651,846 shares in the company, valued at C$2,738,884.50.
CVE:IPD opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. International Parkside Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.
International Parkside Products Company Profile
