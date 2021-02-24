International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

