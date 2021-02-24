International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE IP opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
