International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 181.60 ($2.37) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.67. The company has a market cap of £9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 586.60 ($7.66).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

