Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFS. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $34.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.