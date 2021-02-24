Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.98.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,769. The company has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.50.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.