Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CSFB raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.73.

Shares of IPL opened at C$17.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 25.99. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

