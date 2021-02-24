Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Inter Pipeline to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CSFB raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.73.

Shares of IPL opened at C$17.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion and a PE ratio of 25.99. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

