Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPPLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC cut Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.27.

IPPLF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

