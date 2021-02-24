Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 567.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 41.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 3,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Intellicheck by 8.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

IDN opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a P/E ratio of -316.25 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

