Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $62.14. 1,023,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,292,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $252.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

