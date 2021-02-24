Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given “Market Perform” Rating at SVB Leerink

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

PODD stock traded up $11.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.75. 6,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,356. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 610.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

