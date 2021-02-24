Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given “Market Perform” Rating at SVB Leerink

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.53.
PODD stock traded up $11.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.75. 6,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,356. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 610.20 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
