Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) (LON:INSP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) (LON:INSP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 9,202,810 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (INSP.L) Company Profile (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

