Insmed (INSM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Insmed to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.