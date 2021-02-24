Insights Network Price Tops $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $20,210.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.00725952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00038979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,843,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

