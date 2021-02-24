Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells 943 Shares of Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $87.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,071. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.12. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Truist reduced their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

