Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.18, for a total transaction of C$286,268.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,588,000 shares in the company, valued at C$45,704,810.80.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$269,279.50.

SVM stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.12. 727,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,267. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.08. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

