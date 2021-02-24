Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Sells 31,712 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,063,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,941. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sabre by 111.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

