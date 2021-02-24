Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,957,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $870,120.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $2,623,104.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $2,197,788.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,941,290.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,855,528.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $7.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.21. 572,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,542. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $896,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $3,755,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 458,765 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

