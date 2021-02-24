Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Sells 92,540 Shares of Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Charles E. Moran sold 92,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $5,020,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

