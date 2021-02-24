Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Sells 8,150 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00.
Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 188.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $39.16.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.
Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.