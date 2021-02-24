Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Sells 8,150 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 188.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

