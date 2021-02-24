Insider Selling: Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Insider Sells 1,600,000 Shares of Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) insider Phillip Britt sold 1,600,000 shares of Aussie Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86), for a total transaction of A$4,160,000.00 ($2,971,428.57).

About Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to homes and businesses in Australia. The company offers national broadband network (NBN) subscription plans and bundles to residential homes, small businesses, not-for-profits, corporate/enterprises, and managed service providers. It also provides a range of other telecommunications services, including Voice over Internet Protocol, mobile plans, and entertainment bundles; and sells mobile phone plans, Fetch TV subscriptions, and other telecommunication products and services.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Aussie Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aussie Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.