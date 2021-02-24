Insider Buying: JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 20,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 13,880 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60.

On Thursday, February 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 194 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $919.56.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $109.75.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 25 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $105.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 251 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $1,051.69.

On Monday, January 4th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $972.50.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $935.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $907.50.

On Monday, December 21st, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 250 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $892.50.

On Monday, December 7th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $3,540.00.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group LLC has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMP. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

