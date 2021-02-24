Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading Down 5.6%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 4,230,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,862,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Inseego from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inseego has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Get Inseego alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $615,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.