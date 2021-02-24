Ink Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $10,515.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $747,599.22 and $10,515.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00731937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00038947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00060023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

