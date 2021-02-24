Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 863,916 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 799,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 138,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,970,773. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

