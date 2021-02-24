iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.11. iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 164,990 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.12.

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Adroit Resources Inc and changed its name to iMetal Resources Inc in November 2015.

