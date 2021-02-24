Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 210.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,978 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,925 shares of company stock worth $16,466,045 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,917. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

