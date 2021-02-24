Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 28,568 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 534.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
SNPS traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,821. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average of $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $300.91.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.33.
In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
