Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 28,568 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 534.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,821. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average of $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.33.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

