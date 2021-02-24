Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 159.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,483 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.95. 305,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,224. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

