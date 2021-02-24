IDEX Price Tops $0.0565 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. IDEX has a market cap of $32.54 million and $2.62 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

