Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY)

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. It operates through Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others segments. The company offers lubricants, including marine and maintenance oils, metal working and industrial oils, grease products, traction drive fluids, polyvinyl ethers, and polyalkylene glycol oils; and petrochemicals, such as basic and performance chemicals, and engineering plastics.

