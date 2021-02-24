Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.12 (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IDEA opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 233.88. Ideagen plc has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £685.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.00.

Get Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDEA. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider David Hornsby sold 2,589,533 shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £7,483,750.37 ($9,777,567.77).

About Ideagen plc (IDEA.L)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.