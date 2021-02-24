ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.10-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.16 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $10.24 on Wednesday, reaching $198.38. 35,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.74. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.