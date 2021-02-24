ICON (ICX) 1-Day Volume Tops $299.06 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. ICON has a market cap of $913.75 million and $299.06 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00003072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

Get ICON alerts:

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,536,083 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.