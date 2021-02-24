ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $3.92

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

