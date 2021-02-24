IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,809,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC traded down $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $240.71. 4,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,065. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

