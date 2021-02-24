Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0339 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $5.65 million and $50,944.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00779505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00040511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00058625 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,319.69 or 0.04562787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 166,601,278 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.