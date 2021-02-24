HyperDAO Hits One Day Volume of $20,746.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $20,746.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.18 or 0.00484590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00069561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00082076 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00508691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00074022 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.