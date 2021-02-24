Hydro Protocol (HOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.00735240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.