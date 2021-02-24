Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25 to $2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million to $890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.62 million.Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.25-2.75 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.55. 87,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,735. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HURN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

