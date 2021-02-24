Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Down 9.7% Following Insider Selling

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 682,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 814,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Specifically, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $876,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,368,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 454,269 shares of company stock valued at $9,017,992. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humanigen alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. National Securities started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.