Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.65

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $172.65 and last traded at $172.65, with a volume of 1339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $3,138,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hubbell by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

