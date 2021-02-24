HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HP traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 16978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,473 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Pension Service grew its position in HP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,441,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $60,038,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in HP by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in HP by 359.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,345 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 190,372 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

