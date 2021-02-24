Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Trading Down 13.1%

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 1,311,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,744,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $43,960.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth about $137,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.