Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $770.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

A number of research firms have commented on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Allen acquired 97,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

