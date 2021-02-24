Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $770.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.
A number of research firms have commented on HMHC. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.
About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.
