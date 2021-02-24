Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 215,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after buying an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.