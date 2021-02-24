Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Vikram Karnani Sells 8,358 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vikram Karnani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $91.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

