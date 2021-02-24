Horizon Technology Finance Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.35 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of HRZN opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.