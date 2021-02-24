Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.79

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $812.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 86,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

