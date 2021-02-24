HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.16

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.16 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. Analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.